August 07, 2022

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam was at 138.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 5,027 cusecs and a discharge of 2,122 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.01 feet (max level 71 ft) with an inflow of 3,040 cusecs and a discharge of 2,761 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,122 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Thekkadi 36.8, Mullaperiyar dam 21.4, Kodaikanal 4, Gudalur 3.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.5 and Uthamapalayam 2.2.

