Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Wednesday stood at 75.30 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 3,399.17 cusecs and 1,006 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 73.05 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 40 cusecs and 100 cusecs of water was discharged.