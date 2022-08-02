Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 71.70 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 4,832.29 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 73.20 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 78 cusecs and a discharge of 155 cusecs.