July 31, 2022 16:44 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.15 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,904 cusecs and a discharge of 1,611 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.03 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,890 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,045 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Kuppanampatti 85, Elumalai 74, Madurai 71.4, Thekkadi 54.6, Veerapandi 54, Peranai dam 51, Andipatti 47.2, Marudhanadhi dam 40.2, Viraganoor 39, Gudalur 32.4, Kallandri 31.6, Kodaikanal 31.4, Thaniyamangalam, Sothupparai and Idayapatti 30 each, Mullaperiyar dam 29.4, Manjalar dam 29, Periyapatti 28.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 27.3, Sathiyar dam 26.5, Vaigai dam 26, Uthamapalayam 23, Pulipatti 22.4, Mettupatti 15.6, Chittampatti 7.2 and Melur 4

