Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Friday stood at 69.90 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 642.48 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 74.60 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 91 cusecs and 175 cusecs of water was discharged.