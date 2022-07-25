Madurai

Water level

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 134.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,168 cusecs and a discharge of 1,972 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level was 61.68 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,750 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,273 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Madurai 51.2, Sathiyar dam 26.6, Viraganoor 25, Kodaikanal 24.4, Peranai dam 22, Chittampatti 16.2, Periyapatti 12.6, Mettupatti 8.6, Kallandri 2.4, Manjalar dam 2, Thekkadi 1.6, Sothupparai dam 1 and Mullaperiyar dam and Vaigai dam 0.4 each.


