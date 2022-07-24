The water level in Mullaperiyar dam was at 134.65 feet with an inflow of 1,262 cusecs and a discharge of 1,972 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.96 ft. with an inflow of 1,830 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,199 mcft.

Rainfall

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Pulipatti 30.4, Mullaperiyar dam and Melur 20 each, Andipatti 15.2, Periyapatti 10.2, Thekkadi 7.4, Kodaikanal 5.6, Manjalar dam 5, Mettupatti 4.8, Chittampatti and Kallandri 4.2 each, Thaniyamangalam 4, Peranai dam 2, Shamuganadhi dam 1.8, Gudalur 1.5 and Uthamapalayam 1.4