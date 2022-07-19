Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,879 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.14 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,824 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,968 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Sothupparai dam 16, Kodaikanal 12.2, Melur 10, Mullaperiyar dam and Thaniyamangalam 5 each, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.5, Chittampatti 2.4, Uthamapalayam 2.2, Veerapandi 1.8, Thekkadi 1 and Vaigai dam 0.4.