The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 71.85 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,159.03 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 75.45 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 164 cusecs and 175 cusecs of water was discharged.