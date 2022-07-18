The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 71.50 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,703 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 75.50 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 200 cusecs and a discharge of 275 cusecs.