July 18, 2022 16:52 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam was 135.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 2,543 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level was 57.74 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,789 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,896 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Kodaikanal 27, Mettupatti 22.4, Maruthanadhi dam 22, Madurai 20, Periyapatti 18.6, Pulipatti 15.2, Manjalar dam and Melur 12 each, Chittampatti 10.8, Sathiyar dam and Thaniyamangalam 10 each, Vaigai dam 7, Mullaperiyar dam 4.2, Kallandri 3.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 3.4, Idayapatti and Thekkadi 3 each, Uthamapalayam 2.6 and Sothupparai 2

