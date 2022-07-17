Madurai

Water level

Staff Reporter MADURAI July 17, 2022 16:10 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 16:10 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 135.65 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 3,737 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level was 57.35 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,800 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,764 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Mullaperiyar dam 8.8, Thekkadi 7.8, Gudalur 1.5 and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.3.

