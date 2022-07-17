The water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday stood at 70.15 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,621.76 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 75.50 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 384 cusecs and a discharge of 275 cusecs.