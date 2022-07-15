Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Friday stood at 66.65 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,837.38 cusecs and 804.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 74.65 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,040 cusecs and 275 cusecs of water was discharged.