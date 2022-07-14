Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 64.70 feet (maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 1,728.47 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 73.60 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 275 cusecs and a discharge of 275 cusecs.