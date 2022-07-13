Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 63 feet (maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 875.34 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 74.10 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 85 cusecs and a discharge of 275 cusecs.