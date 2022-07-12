Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 62.50 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,697.34 cusecs and 804.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 73.90 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 93 cusecs and 275 cusecs of water was discharged.