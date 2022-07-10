Madurai

Water level

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,509 cusecs and a discharge of 1,633 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level was 54.99 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,612 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,638 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was: Periyar 17, Thekkady 15, Veerapandi 8.2, Gudalur 2.6, Shanmuganadhi and Kodaikanal 1.2 each and Uthamapalayam 0.8.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2022 6:38:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article65623437.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY