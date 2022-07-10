The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,509 cusecs and a discharge of 1,633 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level was 54.99 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,612 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,638 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was: Periyar 17, Thekkady 15, Veerapandi 8.2, Gudalur 2.6, Shanmuganadhi and Kodaikanal 1.2 each and Uthamapalayam 0.8.