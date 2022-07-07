Water level
The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.10 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 2,648 cusecs and discharge of 1,655 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 54 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,565 cusecs and discharge of 969 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,457 mcft.
The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday are as follows: Periyar 20, Thekkady 14.2, Veerapandi 5.6, Gudalur 2.7, Shanmuganadhi 2.4, Kodaikanal 1.6 and Uthamapalayam 1.2
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.