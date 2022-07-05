The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday was 127.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,414 cusecs and a discharge of 1,655 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 53.35 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,510 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,249 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Thekkady 16.8 and Periyar 13.6