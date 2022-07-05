Madurai

Water level

I

I

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday was 127.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,414 cusecs and a discharge of 1,655 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 53.35 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1,510 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,249 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Thekkady 16.8 and Periyar 13.6


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2022 4:42:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article65601687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY