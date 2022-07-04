Water level
The water level in Mullaperiyar dam was 127.70 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,457 cusecs and a discharge of 1,678 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 52.99 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 939 cusecs and discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,216 mcft.
The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Periyar 22, Thekkady 17.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 12.5, Uthamapalayam 11.6 and Gudalur 10.8.
