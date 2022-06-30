Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 50.30 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 542.59 cusecs of water and 604.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 78.10 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 100 cusecs and 375 cusecs water was discharged.