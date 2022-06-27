Water level
TIRUNELVELI
The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 51.60 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 249.88 cusecs of water and 604.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 79.10 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 100 cusecs and 375 cusecs water was discharged.
