The water level in Mullaperiyar dam was at 129.25 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 410 cusecs and a discharge of 800 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level was at 54 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 297 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,694 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Thekkady 6.8, Periyar 3.8, Gudalur 1.7, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.4 and Kodaikanal 0.8.


