The water level in Papanasam Dam on Friday stood at 53.55 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 198.38 cusecs of water and 604.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 80.05 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 29 cusecs and 275 cusecs water was discharged.