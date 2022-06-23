The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 54.50 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 284.24 cusecs of water and 64.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 80.35 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 10 cusecs and 125 cusecs water was discharged.