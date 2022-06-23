MADURAI

The water level on Thursday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.75 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 208 cusecs and discharge of 700 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 54.99 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 356 cusecs and discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,955 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday are as follows: Periyar 4.8, Thekkady 4.4, Sothupparai and Idayapatti 2 each and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2