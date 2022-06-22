The water level in Papanasam Dam on Wednesday stood at 55.50 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 212.62 cusecs of water and 804.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 80.60 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 8 cusecs and 75 cusecs water was discharged.