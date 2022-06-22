The water level on Wednesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 147 cusecs and a discharge of 700 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 55.28 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 276 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,044 mcft.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday : Kodaikanal 1 mm.