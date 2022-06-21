MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 130.15 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 342 cusecs and discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 55.61 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 232 cusecs and discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,143 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Peranai and Periyar 7.2 each, Thekkady 6.4, Kodaikanal 6 and Uthamapalayam 0.8