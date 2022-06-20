The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 57.85 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 343.23 cusecs of water and 904.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 80.80 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 12 cusecs and 75 cusecs water was discharged.