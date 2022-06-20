The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 130.25 feet (permissible level 142 ft) with an inflow of 117 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 55.87 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 211 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,208 mcft.

Rainfall

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Idayapatti 37, Kuppanampatti 35, Manjalar dam 29, Melur 25, Peranai 22, Thaniyamangalam 21, Sothupparai 17, Kodaikanal 8.8, Periyar 5.2, Viraganoor and Andipatti 4 each, Chittampatti 3.6, Veerapandi 2.4, Kallandri 1 and Thekkady 0.4.