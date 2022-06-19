Madurai

Water level

MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 130.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 116 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 56.10 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 242 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,280 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Kuppanampatti 18, Shanmuganadhi dam 3.5, Uthamapalayam 3, Periyar and Sothupparai 2 each, Vaigai dam 1.6 and Ezhumalai 0.6.


