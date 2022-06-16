June 16, 2022 18:27 IST

The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 62.30 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 339.12 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 81.15 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 4 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.