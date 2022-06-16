The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 130.80 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.30 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,578 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Andipatti 38, Viraganur 32, Madurai 27.5, Ezhumalai 26, Maruthanadhi dam 18.8, Sathiyar dam 14, Pulipatti 12.2, Melur 12, Vaigai dam 10.2, Chittampatti 7.2, Peranai and Thaniyamangalam 7 each, Idayapatti 5, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.8, Sothupparai dam 4, Kallandiri 3.6, Gudalur 3.2, Mullaperiyar and Thekkadi 2.8 each, Uthamapalayam 1.2, Veerapandi and Manjalar dam 1 each.