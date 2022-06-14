Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 64.70 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 396.99 cusecs of water and 1,004.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 81.35 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 4 cusecs and 75 cusecs water was discharged.