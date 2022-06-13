June 13, 2022 18:01 IST

MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Monday stood at 131.25 ft. (maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 136 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.61 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,921 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Kodaikanal and Melur 20 each, Idayapatti 15, Thaniyamangalam 11, Sathiyar dam 9, Kuppanampatti 7.4, Pulipatti 1.2 and Mullaperiyar dam 1.

