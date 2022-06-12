The water level on Sunday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 136 cusecs and discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 59.04 feet (71 ft.) with nil inflow and discharge of 869 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,024 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday is as follows: Kodaikanal 25, Periyar: 3.4 and Thekkadi 0.8.