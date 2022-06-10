Madurai

Water level

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.92 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,240 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Kallandri 66, Periyapatti 32.4, Mettupatti 25.6, Sathiyar dam 17, Chittampatti 7.2, Pulipatti 5.6 and Madurai 1.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2022 6:38:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article65513343.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY