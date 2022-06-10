Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.92 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,240 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Kallandri 66, Periyapatti 32.4, Mettupatti 25.6, Sathiyar dam 17, Chittampatti 7.2, Pulipatti 5.6 and Madurai 1.