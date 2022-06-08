Madurai

Water level

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 131.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 137 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.37 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,383 mcft.


