Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 69.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 356.83 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 82.15 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 8 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.