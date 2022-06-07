Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 70.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 444.68 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 82.30 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 8 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.