The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 131.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 136 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.83 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,495 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Andipatti 26, Chittampatti 18, Mettupatti 15.2, Periyappatti 14, Madurai 13, Pulipatti 10.2, Peranai dam 8, Sathiyar dam 3, Kodaikanal 1.6, Melur and Kallandri 1.5 each, Mullaperiyar dam and Idayapatti 1 each and Thekkadi 0.8.