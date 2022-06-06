The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 71.05 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 417.92 cusecs of water and 687.25 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 82.45 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 8 cusecs and 75 cusecs water was discharged.