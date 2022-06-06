The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Monday stood at 132.05 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 136 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 61.25 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 669 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,602 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was: Kodaikanal 38, Andipatti 18, Vaigai dam 10.2, Madurai 2.5, Melur 1 and Sothupparai 0.5.