Madurai

Water level

MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 132.15 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 40 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 61.58 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 669 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,689 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was Peranai 3 mm.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2022 5:42:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article65496439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY