MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 132.15 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 40 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 61.58 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 669 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,689 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was Peranai 3 mm.