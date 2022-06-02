The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 71.30 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 465.51 cusecs of water and 354.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 83.05 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 16 cusecs and 75 cusecs water was discharged.