Madurai

Water level

Water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 71.10 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 440.19 cusecs and a discharge of 359.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 83.15 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 16 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.


