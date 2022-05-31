Water level
The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 70.95 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 500.81 cusecs of water and a discharge of 354.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 83.25 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 16 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.