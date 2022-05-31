The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 70.95 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 500.81 cusecs of water and a discharge of 354.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 83.25 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 16 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.