Madurai

Water level

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 132.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 235 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 63.21 feet (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 1,072 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,932 mcft.

The rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was: Peranai 28, Kodaikanal 7.6, Sothuparai 7, Sathiyar dam 4, Manjalar dam 3 and Thekkadi 1.4


